Soccer-Real Madrid brace for pivotal fortnight with Real Sociedad and Benfica looming

They strengthened that run with a 1-0 victory ⁠over Athletic Bilbao in a Basque derby on Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, seizing the initiative and ⁠silencing ​San Mames in the process. Barcelona, meanwhile, top the LaLiga standings on 58 points, one ahead of second-placed Real in what has become a two-team contest for the title.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:52 IST
Real Madrid are embarking on a season-shaping fortnight, ​starting with Saturday's LaLiga meeting against in-form ​Real Sociedad as they attempt to keep ‌the ​heat on leaders Barcelona.

Seven successive league wins have hauled Real to within a point of leaders Barcelona, keeping the title race finely poised. Yet beneath the ‌numbers, unease lingers at the Bernabeu. The sacking of coach Xabi Alonso and a Spanish Cup last-16 loss to second-tier Albacete last month dented confidence, and Europe delivered another jolt. A 4-2 defeat by Benfica in their final league-phase match ‌denied Real an automatic place in the Champions League last 16 in extraordinary fashion.

Having spent much of the ‌competition comfortably in the top five, Real appeared set for safe passage until deep into stoppage time. With Benfica leading 3-2 but heading out, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin ventured forward for a free kick and scored with a 98th-minute header, sending the Portuguese side, led by Jose ⁠Mourinho, ​into the playoff round on ⁠goal difference. That dramatic twist set up a rematch with Benfica, starting with Tuesday's first leg in Portugal. New manager Alvaro Arbeloa is tasked ⁠with restoring order to a campaign that has veered unpredictably.

Before Europe, however, comes a stern domestic examination. Real Sociedad arrive unbeaten in ​10 matches since Pellegrino Matarazzo took charge in mid-December. They strengthened that run with a 1-0 victory ⁠over Athletic Bilbao in a Basque derby on Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, seizing the initiative and ⁠silencing ​San Mames in the process.

Barcelona, meanwhile, top the LaLiga standings on 58 points, one ahead of second-placed Real in what has become a two-team contest for the title. Atletico Madrid and Villarreal trail on 45 points, ⁠long detached from the summit. Hansi Flick's Barcelona face Girona on Monday without injured trio Pedri, Raphinha and Gavi, after ⁠hosting Atletico in the ⁠first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday.

For Real, the equation is clear: maintain their domestic surge, survive the European playoff and keep Barcelona within touching distance. ‌Anything less, and ‌a season already full of twists could take another ​unwelcome turn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

