Barcelona Bows Out: The Super League Saga Continues

Barcelona has withdrawn from the proposed European Super League, a move that leaves Real Madrid as its last major supporter. Originally, 12 clubs intended to create an elite tournament. Facing criticism and legal obstacles, most teams, including Barcelona, have since exited the controversial project.

Barcelona | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:14 IST
The controversial European Super League has faced another setback as Barcelona officially announced its withdrawal, leaving Real Madrid as one of the last remaining proponents.

In a statement released on Saturday, the five-time Champions League winner declared it has formally notified involved parties of its decision to bow out of the contentious initiative, initially conceived to rival the Champions League.

The departure was influenced by widespread fan backlash, legal scrutiny, and a ruling from the EU's top court, posing further challenges to the project, now rebranded the Unify League.

