India's Banking Sector Poised for Growth Amidst Global Uncertainties

India's banking sector is forecasted to witness substantial growth in non-food credit, ranging between 11-13% in the first half of 2026, according to a recent FICCI-IBA Bankers' Survey. The optimism is fueled by enhanced balance sheets and sustained demand across various economic sectors.

While retail and SME lending maintain robust momentum, industrial credit growth is predicted to rise gradually, indicating a measured recovery. Key drivers of term loan demand include infrastructure, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and emerging sectors like data centers and defense industries.

The banking sector also faces emerging challenges, with cybersecurity risks and Artificial Intelligence considered pivotal factors likely to influence future operations. Public sector banks remain particularly positive, buoyed by stronger capital positions, improved asset quality, and the ongoing MSME growth.