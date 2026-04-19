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India's Banking Sector Poised for Growth Amidst Global Uncertainties

India's banking sector is projected to experience a non-food credit growth of 11-13% from January to June 2026, as per the FICCI-IBA Survey. Robust retail and SME credit momentum, infrastructure investment, and steady economic activity underpin this positive outlook. Cybersecurity and AI are noted as significant emerging challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:27 IST
India's Banking Sector Poised for Growth Amidst Global Uncertainties
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India's banking sector is forecasted to witness substantial growth in non-food credit, ranging between 11-13% in the first half of 2026, according to a recent FICCI-IBA Bankers' Survey. The optimism is fueled by enhanced balance sheets and sustained demand across various economic sectors.

While retail and SME lending maintain robust momentum, industrial credit growth is predicted to rise gradually, indicating a measured recovery. Key drivers of term loan demand include infrastructure, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and emerging sectors like data centers and defense industries.

The banking sector also faces emerging challenges, with cybersecurity risks and Artificial Intelligence considered pivotal factors likely to influence future operations. Public sector banks remain particularly positive, buoyed by stronger capital positions, improved asset quality, and the ongoing MSME growth.

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