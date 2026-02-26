Heroics of Holder and Shepherd Propel West Indies
Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd's late charge pushed the West Indies to a solid 176/8 against South Africa in a T20 World Cup Super 8 match. South Africa's bowlers initially dominated, led by Lungi Ngidi's three wickets, but Holder and Shepherd's partnership turned the tide.
In an intense T20 World Cup Super 8 clash, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd's heroics turned the tide for the West Indies, posting a challenging score of 176 for 8 against South Africa.
Opting to bowl first, South Africa seemed to have the upper hand, with their pace attack putting on an impressive display. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Corbin Bosch collectively claimed seven wickets, restricting the Caribbean batsmen.
However, Holder and Shepherd shared a crucial partnership of 89 runs off 57 deliveries for the eighth wicket, lifting West Indies from a perilous position to a formidable total, giving their side renewed hope.
