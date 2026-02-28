Drama Unfolds at the New Zealand Open: An Intense Race for the Top

Drama continues to unfold at the New Zealand Open as Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar slipped to a tied 23rd position after shooting a 1-under 70 in the third round. Previously consistent with rounds of 67-67, Kochhar's performance featured five birdies but was marred by two bogeys and a double bogey.

Meanwhile, Australian Lucas Herbert delivered an impressive performance, shooting a stellar nine-under-par 62. His remarkable round positioned him at 16-under, just two shots behind the leader, New Zealand's Daniel Hillier. Hillier maintained his top spot with a 64, finishing with an eagle and a birdie.

In this gripping second event of the Asian Tour season—co-sanctioned with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia—Australian Curtis Luck and New Zealand's Kerry Mountcastle are closely contesting, sharing a tie for second and trailing Hillier by just one shot. Spectators eagerly anticipate the final day's action as Herbert, Hillier, and others vie for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)