Drama Unfolds at the New Zealand Open: An Intense Race for the Top

Karandeep Kochhar slipped to tied 23rd at the New Zealand Open after a 1-under 70 in the third round. Lucas Herbert shot a 9-under 62, moving to 16-under, two behind leader Daniel Hillier. Curtis Luck and Kerry Mountcastle are tied for second in this tense Asian Tour event.

Drama continues to unfold at the New Zealand Open as Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar slipped to a tied 23rd position after shooting a 1-under 70 in the third round. Previously consistent with rounds of 67-67, Kochhar's performance featured five birdies but was marred by two bogeys and a double bogey.

Meanwhile, Australian Lucas Herbert delivered an impressive performance, shooting a stellar nine-under-par 62. His remarkable round positioned him at 16-under, just two shots behind the leader, New Zealand's Daniel Hillier. Hillier maintained his top spot with a 64, finishing with an eagle and a birdie.

In this gripping second event of the Asian Tour season—co-sanctioned with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia—Australian Curtis Luck and New Zealand's Kerry Mountcastle are closely contesting, sharing a tie for second and trailing Hillier by just one shot. Spectators eagerly anticipate the final day's action as Herbert, Hillier, and others vie for victory.

