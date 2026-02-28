Left Menu

Thrilling Clash: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Super Eights

In a gripping T20 World Cup Super Eights match on Saturday, Sri Lanka faced Pakistan. Pakistan's innings saw standout performances, including Sahibzada Farhan's century. Despite the efforts, the total reached was 212 in 20 overs. Sri Lankan bowlers, led by Dilshan Madushanka, kept the pressure on the batting side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During Saturday's electrifying T20 World Cup Super Eights match, Pakistan took on Sri Lanka, delivering a notable performance. Sahibzada Farhan achieved a remarkable century, scoring 100, while Fakhar Zaman contributed 84 runs, leading Pakistan to a total of 212 all out in their allotted 20 overs.

Sri Lanka's bowling attack was spearheaded by Dilshan Madushanka, who claimed three key wickets, maintaining consistent pressure on the Pakistani batsmen. His efforts, supported by bowlers like Dushmantha Chameera and Dasun Shanaka, prevented Pakistan from attaining a higher target.

Despite a strong start by the Pakistani side, with significant partnerships and aggressive batting, they crumbled in the latter overs, losing crucial wickets. This high-stakes encounter kept fans worldwide on edge, showcasing the dynamic nature of T20 cricket.

