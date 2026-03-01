Left Menu

Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hurdles: What Went Wrong?

Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign ended on a positive note, but the overall performance was disappointing, highlighting the team's struggle against higher-ranked teams and invoking criticism from former players. Key players and management face scrutiny, with calls for strategic changes and unbiased analysis from experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:04 IST
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hurdles: What Went Wrong?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's hopes for T20 World Cup glory dimmed despite a victorious campaign finale, sparking concern within the nation's cricket community. Former cricket luminaries Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf, and Moin Khan express dismay at Pakistan's inability to outperform top-ranked teams, calling for urgent strategic changes.

As criticism mounts, key figures including former skipper Babar Azam and current captain Salman Ali Agha are scrutinized for their performances, with Agha likely to relinquish his leadership role. The selection process and underwhelming execution on the field come under fire.

Further compounding the issue is apparent bias in analysis from former players with personal ties to the team, highlighting the need for impartial evaluation. The Pakistani cricket landscape anticipates decisive actions to restore its competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

Compensation Announced for Nagpur Explosives Blast Victims

 India
2
A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

 Global
3
Rising GST Collections Signal Economic Resilience

Rising GST Collections Signal Economic Resilience

 India
4
Why isn't EC publishing list of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas found during SIR in Bengal: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

Why isn't EC publishing list of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas found during SIR in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026