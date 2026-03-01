Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hurdles: What Went Wrong?

Pakistan's hopes for T20 World Cup glory dimmed despite a victorious campaign finale, sparking concern within the nation's cricket community. Former cricket luminaries Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf, and Moin Khan express dismay at Pakistan's inability to outperform top-ranked teams, calling for urgent strategic changes.

As criticism mounts, key figures including former skipper Babar Azam and current captain Salman Ali Agha are scrutinized for their performances, with Agha likely to relinquish his leadership role. The selection process and underwhelming execution on the field come under fire.

Further compounding the issue is apparent bias in analysis from former players with personal ties to the team, highlighting the need for impartial evaluation. The Pakistani cricket landscape anticipates decisive actions to restore its competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)