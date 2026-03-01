Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hurdles: What Went Wrong?
Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign ended on a positive note, but the overall performance was disappointing, highlighting the team's struggle against higher-ranked teams and invoking criticism from former players. Key players and management face scrutiny, with calls for strategic changes and unbiased analysis from experts.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's hopes for T20 World Cup glory dimmed despite a victorious campaign finale, sparking concern within the nation's cricket community. Former cricket luminaries Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf, and Moin Khan express dismay at Pakistan's inability to outperform top-ranked teams, calling for urgent strategic changes.
As criticism mounts, key figures including former skipper Babar Azam and current captain Salman Ali Agha are scrutinized for their performances, with Agha likely to relinquish his leadership role. The selection process and underwhelming execution on the field come under fire.
Further compounding the issue is apparent bias in analysis from former players with personal ties to the team, highlighting the need for impartial evaluation. The Pakistani cricket landscape anticipates decisive actions to restore its competitive edge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rijiju Rebuts Owaisi's Criticism Over PM Modi's Israel Visit
Major Overhaul Looms for Pakistan T20 Team as Salman Ali Agha to be Axed
BJP Revives Corruption Allegations Against Rajiv Gandhi Amidst Trade Deal Criticism
Gujarat's Financial Discipline Shines Amidst Opposition Criticism
Under Fire: Francesca Albanese's Battle against Criticism