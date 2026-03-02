Left Menu

MVA's Rajya Sabha Conundrum: A Test of Unity Amidst Electoral Rivalries

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections are proving a critical test for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance's unity, with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress both claiming the single winnable seat. Internal deliberations continue to decide the candidate, amidst competition from the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:10 IST
The impending Rajya Sabha elections have put the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) unity to the test, as Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress vie for the alliance's solitary winnable seat. Both parties are locked in negotiations, with Shiv Sena asserting a claim based on its numerical strength.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has dismissed suggestions of a deadlock, emphasizing that communication among MVA constituents remains active. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, meanwhile, reaffirms his party's firm intention to contest, hinting at ongoing consultations for consensus.

The elections are slated for March 16, coinciding with the conclusion of several Rajya Sabha tenures. The ruling Mahayuti's substantial majority may see them secure most seats, but the MVA hopes to elect one member with Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP (SP) all making their case. Discussions among party leaders for candidate nominations persist.

