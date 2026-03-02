MVA's Rajya Sabha Conundrum: A Test of Unity Amidst Electoral Rivalries

The impending Rajya Sabha elections have put the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) unity to the test, as Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress vie for the alliance's solitary winnable seat. Both parties are locked in negotiations, with Shiv Sena asserting a claim based on its numerical strength.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has dismissed suggestions of a deadlock, emphasizing that communication among MVA constituents remains active. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, meanwhile, reaffirms his party's firm intention to contest, hinting at ongoing consultations for consensus.

The elections are slated for March 16, coinciding with the conclusion of several Rajya Sabha tenures. The ruling Mahayuti's substantial majority may see them secure most seats, but the MVA hopes to elect one member with Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP (SP) all making their case. Discussions among party leaders for candidate nominations persist.