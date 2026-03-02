Left Menu

Rugby's Future: Financial Realities Shape World Cup Hosting

South Africa and New Zealand, despite their rich rugby histories, are unlikely to host a World Cup soon due to economic factors. The financial imperatives of World Rugby prioritize hosting in economically supportive regions. While both nations have hosted before, future bids face tough financial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:28 IST
South Africa and New Zealand, two powerhouses in the rugby world, face slim chances of hosting a Rugby World Cup in the near future. This was confirmed by Rian Oberholzer, CEO of South Africa Rugby, who highlighted financial considerations as the primary reason behind this reality.

World Rugby's approach to selecting hosts is evolving, with a focus on maximizing revenue and ensuring governmental support. The recent bids for the 2035 World Cup did not include the two rugby giants, underscoring this strategic shift. The essence is financial viability rather than equitable rotation.

As past hosts, both countries are aware of the significant economic demands of staging such an event. While they have a rich history in the sport, their economic outlook and government priorities don't align with World Rugby's current financial imperatives, which dictate hosting decisions.

