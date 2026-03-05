Left Menu

Finalissima Dilemma: Venue Uncertain Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

The Finalissima match between Spain and Argentina faces uncertainty over its venue as tensions in the Middle East affect Qatar's hosting capabilities. UEFA is in discussions with local organizers and possible new venues include London, Rome, and Milan. A decision is expected by next week.

Uncertainty looms over the venue for the Finalissima matchup between Spain and Argentina, initially planned for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha. The ongoing tensions in the Middle East have cast doubt on Qatar's ability to host the prestigious event, leaving organizers scrambling for a resolution.

Reports indicate that Qatar, despite its significant investment, may no longer be feasible as a host due to escalating geopolitical conflicts. Potential alternatives such as London, Rome, and Milan are under consideration, with sources noting Wembley Stadium's prior role in hosting the event.

UEFA, alongside governing bodies like the RFEF, CONMEBOL, and FIFA, is expected to make a definitive decision by the end of next week. London seems to be the frontrunner, but the negotiation remains complex, as the March window is crucial for teams gearing up for the World Cup.

