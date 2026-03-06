Left Menu

Cricket-McCullum keen to stay on as England coach despite challenges

"I think the white-ball side has been exceptional post-Ashes, winning away in ⁠Sri ​Lanka and then getting to this stage at the T20 World Cup," McCullum said. "I think we have played some good cricket with a real identity about it under Brook's captaincy.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 09:28 IST
Cricket-McCullum keen to stay on as England coach despite challenges

England head coach Brendon McCullum said he intends to ​continue in the role despite his ​side's exit from the Twenty20 World ‌Cup ​following a seven-run defeat to holders India in Mumbai on Thursday. McCullum, 44, took charge of England's test setup in 2022 and added ‌the white-ball responsibilities in January 2025 under a contract running through 2027.

His tenure has included a difficult stretch, notably a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia that prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) ‌to launch a "thorough review" into the team's preparations in January. "I love the job. It's a ‌great job. It doesn't come without its challenges, of course, but that is the nature of it," McCullum told Sky Sports.

"I feel we have achieved some really cool things over the last few years but there is still ⁠so much ​to achieve with the ⁠side, across all formats. "A bit of time to reflect, to let things land and objectively look at what is ⁠and isn't working."

England fell short in their pursuit of 254 despite a blistering 105 off 48 balls ​from Jacob Bethell on Thursday, and McCullum praised both the innings and the fight shown ⁠by the white-ball group under captain Harry Brook. "I think the white-ball side has been exceptional post-Ashes, winning away in ⁠Sri ​Lanka and then getting to this stage at the T20 World Cup," McCullum said.

"I think we have played some good cricket with a real identity about it under Brook's captaincy. "Harry ⁠Brook's leadership throughout, after a couple of tough months leading in… for him to have the mental ⁠fortitude to be ⁠able to galvanise the team, and connect the side how he has, it's been superb," he said.

England will next host New Zealand in a ‌three-match test series ‌in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

