Tragic Toll: Fatal Road Accidents in Odisha

At least five people were killed in road accidents across three districts in Odisha on Friday, police have reported. Tragedy struck twice when motorcycles were involved in fatal accidents in both Nayagarh and Puri districts, resulting in the deaths of two individuals each. In a separate incident, a man lost his life as a truck crashed into the house where he was sleeping.

A police report from Nayagarh disclosed that two young men, Bir Kishore Dhal and Shankar Biswal from Kalatangi village, died when their motorcycle collided with a roadside tree. Local residents rushed the injured to Khandapada Community Health Centre, where medical professionals confirmed their deaths.

Furthermore, another motor vehicle calamity occurred at the Dandamukundpur bypass on the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway, where two motorcyclists perished and a third was critically injured after being struck by a truck. Meanwhile, in Dhenkanal's Hatibari village, a tragic sequence of events unfolded when a truck, out of control after colliding with a tractor, hit a house, claiming the life of a man named Asthir Tarai.