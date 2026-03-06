Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Fatal Road Accidents in Odisha

Five individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents across Odisha's Nayagarh, Puri, and Dhenkanal districts on Friday. Incidents included motorcycle crashes and a truck collision with a house. The victims involved in these tragic events were identified, and local authorities are investigating the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:04 IST
Tragic Toll: Fatal Road Accidents in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people were killed in road accidents across three districts in Odisha on Friday, police have reported. Tragedy struck twice when motorcycles were involved in fatal accidents in both Nayagarh and Puri districts, resulting in the deaths of two individuals each. In a separate incident, a man lost his life as a truck crashed into the house where he was sleeping.

A police report from Nayagarh disclosed that two young men, Bir Kishore Dhal and Shankar Biswal from Kalatangi village, died when their motorcycle collided with a roadside tree. Local residents rushed the injured to Khandapada Community Health Centre, where medical professionals confirmed their deaths.

Furthermore, another motor vehicle calamity occurred at the Dandamukundpur bypass on the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway, where two motorcyclists perished and a third was critically injured after being struck by a truck. Meanwhile, in Dhenkanal's Hatibari village, a tragic sequence of events unfolded when a truck, out of control after colliding with a tractor, hit a house, claiming the life of a man named Asthir Tarai.

TRENDING

1
Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

 India
2
Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

 India
4
Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026