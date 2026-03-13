PSV Eindhoven on Brink of Historic Eredivisie Triumph

PSV Eindhoven stands on the verge of clinching the Eredivisie title this weekend, aiming to achieve the fastest championship success in the league's history. Holding a 19-point advantage over Feyenoord, PSV is strategically positioned for triumph.

If PSV defeats NEC Nijmegen on Saturday and rivals Feyenoord lose to Excelsior in Sunday's Rotterdam derby, the Eindhoven club will secure the title for the third straight season and their 27th overall. This victory would eclipse PSV's previous record set in 1978.

Under the guidance of coach Peter Bosz, PSV has multiple opportunities to seal the title, possibly as early as the following weekend or after the international break on April 4 when they face FC Utrecht.