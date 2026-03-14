West Bengal's Empowerment: How Krishak Bandhu Transforms Rural Farming
West Bengal's Krishak Bandhu scheme has provided financial aid to over 1.14 crore farmers, including farmers, sharecroppers, and agricultural laborers. Launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the initiative distributes funds and insurance benefits, enhances farm mechanization, and supports fair crop pricing to alleviate farming challenges.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state's robust farmer-friendly initiative, Krishak Bandhu, has significantly impacted the lives of 1.4 crore individuals. This announcement coincided with Krishak Divas, a day that also serves to commemorate those lost in the Nandigram protest of 2007.
The Krishak Bandhu scheme has disbursed Rs 30,051 crore to more than 1.14 crore farmers, sharecroppers, and cultivators. Beneficiaries receive Rs 10,000 annually, while those with smaller landholdings are given a minimum of Rs 4,000, directly transferred to their bank accounts in two seasonal installments.
The initiative extends further, providing Rs 4,000 annually to agricultural laborers, and offering compensation to farmer families for deaths tied to the chief earner. Additional measures include complete coverage of crop insurance premiums and the distribution of over 6 lakh agricultural machines, alongside the state's commitment to fair crop procurement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Agriculture Project Transforming Rural Jobs and Skills in Albania
Pulsar International's AI-Led IoT Expansion in Agriculture
Revolutionizing Agriculture in Maharashtra with 'Maha Agri-AI' Initiative
President Murmu Hosts MPs and Advocates for Women's Role in Agriculture
President Murmu Calls for Women’s Leadership in Agriculture at GCWAS-2026