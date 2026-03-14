West Bengal's Empowerment: How Krishak Bandhu Transforms Rural Farming

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state's robust farmer-friendly initiative, Krishak Bandhu, has significantly impacted the lives of 1.4 crore individuals. This announcement coincided with Krishak Divas, a day that also serves to commemorate those lost in the Nandigram protest of 2007.

The Krishak Bandhu scheme has disbursed Rs 30,051 crore to more than 1.14 crore farmers, sharecroppers, and cultivators. Beneficiaries receive Rs 10,000 annually, while those with smaller landholdings are given a minimum of Rs 4,000, directly transferred to their bank accounts in two seasonal installments.

The initiative extends further, providing Rs 4,000 annually to agricultural laborers, and offering compensation to farmer families for deaths tied to the chief earner. Additional measures include complete coverage of crop insurance premiums and the distribution of over 6 lakh agricultural machines, alongside the state's commitment to fair crop procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)