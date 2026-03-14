Left Menu

West Bengal's Empowerment: How Krishak Bandhu Transforms Rural Farming

West Bengal's Krishak Bandhu scheme has provided financial aid to over 1.14 crore farmers, including farmers, sharecroppers, and agricultural laborers. Launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the initiative distributes funds and insurance benefits, enhances farm mechanization, and supports fair crop pricing to alleviate farming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:50 IST
West Bengal's Empowerment: How Krishak Bandhu Transforms Rural Farming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state's robust farmer-friendly initiative, Krishak Bandhu, has significantly impacted the lives of 1.4 crore individuals. This announcement coincided with Krishak Divas, a day that also serves to commemorate those lost in the Nandigram protest of 2007.

The Krishak Bandhu scheme has disbursed Rs 30,051 crore to more than 1.14 crore farmers, sharecroppers, and cultivators. Beneficiaries receive Rs 10,000 annually, while those with smaller landholdings are given a minimum of Rs 4,000, directly transferred to their bank accounts in two seasonal installments.

The initiative extends further, providing Rs 4,000 annually to agricultural laborers, and offering compensation to farmer families for deaths tied to the chief earner. Additional measures include complete coverage of crop insurance premiums and the distribution of over 6 lakh agricultural machines, alongside the state's commitment to fair crop procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026