Left Menu

Table Tennis Titans Shake Up Maharashtra 2026 Super League Roster

Defending champions Phantom Stars signed Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sanil Shetty for Rs 69,500. Teenage sensation Divyanshi Bhowmick emerged as the top buy again, joining Mumbai Mozartt for Rs 73,000. The Butterfly Table Tennis Super League aims to boost grassroots talent and competition with eight teams battling for a grand prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:29 IST
Table Tennis Titans Shake Up Maharashtra 2026 Super League Roster
Phantom Stars rope in Sanil Shetty for title defence. (Photo/TTSL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling player acquisition for the upcoming Butterfly Table Tennis Super League Maharashtra 2026, defending champions Phantom Stars fortified their squad by securing Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sanil Shetty for Rs 69,500. Teenage prodigy Divyanshi Bhowmick stole the spotlight by becoming the most expensive player for the second consecutive year, signing with Mumbai Mozartt for Rs 73,000.

Bhowmick, lauded as one of India's most promising young table tennis players, has drawn significant attention following her stellar performance at the Asian Youth and Cadet Table Tennis Championships and the international youth circuit. Meanwhile, Bayside Spinners TTC acquired Jash Modi for a notable Rs 71,000, according to a press release.

Other significant signings included Reeth Rishya joining PBG Pune Jaguars for Rs 61,500, and Shouren Soman's entrance to the league via NPV Smashers with a similar offer. The league, a premier event in India, aims to bolster grassroots talent development within Maharashtra. Spanning from April 30 to May 3, the competition will feature eight teams in a structured league format, with the teams competing for a total prize pool of Rs 8.5 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026