Table Tennis Titans Shake Up Maharashtra 2026 Super League Roster

In a thrilling player acquisition for the upcoming Butterfly Table Tennis Super League Maharashtra 2026, defending champions Phantom Stars fortified their squad by securing Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sanil Shetty for Rs 69,500. Teenage prodigy Divyanshi Bhowmick stole the spotlight by becoming the most expensive player for the second consecutive year, signing with Mumbai Mozartt for Rs 73,000.

Bhowmick, lauded as one of India's most promising young table tennis players, has drawn significant attention following her stellar performance at the Asian Youth and Cadet Table Tennis Championships and the international youth circuit. Meanwhile, Bayside Spinners TTC acquired Jash Modi for a notable Rs 71,000, according to a press release.

Other significant signings included Reeth Rishya joining PBG Pune Jaguars for Rs 61,500, and Shouren Soman's entrance to the league via NPV Smashers with a similar offer. The league, a premier event in India, aims to bolster grassroots talent development within Maharashtra. Spanning from April 30 to May 3, the competition will feature eight teams in a structured league format, with the teams competing for a total prize pool of Rs 8.5 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)