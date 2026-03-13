Operation Obsidian: Georgia Rugby's Dark Doping Scandal

In a stunning revelation, six players from Georgia's rugby team, alongside a team official, have breached anti-doping regulations, according to findings by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and World Rugby. An investigation, called 'Operation Obsidian', unveiled a systematic doping scheme, including sample manipulation to avoid drug detection.

Investigative results revealed that Georgia's anti-doping body, GADA, improperly notified players of impending tests, and testing personnel did not adequately monitor athletes during sample collection. WADA President Witold Banka condemned these actions as a disgrace to both Georgian sport and the international rugby community.

Reacting to the gravity of these allegations, World Rugby is collaborating with WADA to address these violations. The sport's global governing body identified irregularities in doping tests prior to the Rugby World Cup 2023, prompting an urgent call for significant reforms in Georgia's anti-doping practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)