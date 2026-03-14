Ludvig Åberg Shines as Leader at TPC Sawgrass

Ludvig Åberg soared to the top of the leaderboard at the Players Championship, delivering a stunning 9-under 63 round at TPC Sawgrass. Starting strong, Åberg carded three birdies and an eagle early on, finishing the day two strokes ahead of his nearest rivals.

Meanwhile, Indian-origin golfers saw mixed results. Akshay Bhatia edged upward on the leaderboard with a round of 71, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju made the cut, finalizing his position at tied 52nd place. Unfortunately, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai did not make the cut, posting consistent rounds of 74.

Among the top-ranked participants, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both advanced to the next stage, though they remained tied for 51st, each finishing with totals of 1-over par after two days of play.