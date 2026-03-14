Ludvig Åberg Shines as Leader at TPC Sawgrass
Ludvig Åberg emerged as the sole leader after posting a round of 9-under 63 at the Players Championship. Indian-origin players Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju made the cut, while Aaron Rai missed out. Top players Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are tied at 51st with 1-over par.
- Country:
- Chile
Ludvig Åberg soared to the top of the leaderboard at the Players Championship, delivering a stunning 9-under 63 round at TPC Sawgrass. Starting strong, Åberg carded three birdies and an eagle early on, finishing the day two strokes ahead of his nearest rivals.
Meanwhile, Indian-origin golfers saw mixed results. Akshay Bhatia edged upward on the leaderboard with a round of 71, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju made the cut, finalizing his position at tied 52nd place. Unfortunately, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai did not make the cut, posting consistent rounds of 74.
Among the top-ranked participants, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both advanced to the next stage, though they remained tied for 51st, each finishing with totals of 1-over par after two days of play.