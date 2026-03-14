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Ludvig Åberg Shines as Leader at TPC Sawgrass

Ludvig Åberg emerged as the sole leader after posting a round of 9-under 63 at the Players Championship. Indian-origin players Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju made the cut, while Aaron Rai missed out. Top players Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are tied at 51st with 1-over par.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:57 IST
Ludvig Åberg Shines as Leader at TPC Sawgrass
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Ludvig Åberg soared to the top of the leaderboard at the Players Championship, delivering a stunning 9-under 63 round at TPC Sawgrass. Starting strong, Åberg carded three birdies and an eagle early on, finishing the day two strokes ahead of his nearest rivals.

Meanwhile, Indian-origin golfers saw mixed results. Akshay Bhatia edged upward on the leaderboard with a round of 71, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju made the cut, finalizing his position at tied 52nd place. Unfortunately, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai did not make the cut, posting consistent rounds of 74.

Among the top-ranked participants, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both advanced to the next stage, though they remained tied for 51st, each finishing with totals of 1-over par after two days of play.

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