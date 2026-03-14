India's Boxing Contingent Gears Up in Mongolia for Asian Championships

India's elite male and female boxers have landed in Mongolia for a rigorous training camp as they prepare for the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships later this month.

The team, including notable names such as Preeti, Harsh Choudhary, and Nikhat Zareen, will acclimatize and train with international contenders before the championship kicks off on March 28.

This initiative ensures that the winners earn direct entry into the Asian and Commonwealth Games, while a second batch of athletes is set to join them in Mongolia on March 15 to further bolster their preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)