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India's Boxing Contingent Gears Up in Mongolia for Asian Championships

India's top boxers have arrived in Mongolia for a training camp ahead of the Asian Boxing Championships. The camp, involving both male and female athletes, aims to provide intensive preparation. Winners will secure qualifications for the Asian and Commonwealth Games. A second wave of athletes departs March 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:58 IST
India's Boxing Contingent Gears Up in Mongolia for Asian Championships
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India's elite male and female boxers have landed in Mongolia for a rigorous training camp as they prepare for the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships later this month.

The team, including notable names such as Preeti, Harsh Choudhary, and Nikhat Zareen, will acclimatize and train with international contenders before the championship kicks off on March 28.

This initiative ensures that the winners earn direct entry into the Asian and Commonwealth Games, while a second batch of athletes is set to join them in Mongolia on March 15 to further bolster their preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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