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Leaping to Glory: An Exciting Day at the Indian Open Jumps Competition

The Indian Open Jumps Competition showcased thrilling performances with Abdulla Aboobacker winning the men's triple jump gold, Sarvesh Anil Kushare excelling in the high jump, and Dev Meena claiming pole vault honors. Despite close contests, Aboobacker's 16.83m jump and Kushare's 2.16m leap secured their victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:03 IST
Leaping to Glory: An Exciting Day at the Indian Open Jumps Competition

The Indian Open Jumps Competition drew remarkable performances from athletes competing for top honors. Abdulla Aboobacker clinched gold in the men's triple jump with a distance of 16.83m, showcasing his skill from the outset.

Aboobacker's decisive jump set him apart in a field that included strong contenders like Praveen Chithravel, who secured silver with a 16.78m jump. In the high jump, Sarvesh Anil Kushare displayed prowess by clearing 2.16m for a gold medal win.

The pole vault event saw intense rivalry between training partners Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar. Meena marked his success by clearing 5.25m, but both athletes still aim to surpass the national record of 5.40m, highlighting a day filled with ambition and athletic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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