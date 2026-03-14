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India Secures World Cup Spot Despite Final Loss to England in FIH Qualifiers

The Indian women's hockey team lost 0-2 to England in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers final but qualified for the World Cup alongside Scotland. England scored through Grace Balsdon and Elizabeth Neal to maintain their lead. The World Cup will be hosted in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:10 IST
India Secures World Cup Spot Despite Final Loss to England in FIH Qualifiers
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In a determined display at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, the Indian women's hockey team's campaign concluded with a 0-2 defeat against England, yet they secured a coveted spot in the upcoming World Cup.

Ranked sixth, England capitalized on penalties with Grace Balsdon converting in the 13th minute and Elizabeth Neal striking in the 43rd to seal their victory. Despite a gallant effort, the ninth-ranked Indian squad was unable to dismantle the robust English defense throughout the match.

The World Cup is scheduled to unfold between August 14 and 30, with the Netherlands and Belgium jointly hosting the event, which also includes Scotland following their 1-0 win over Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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