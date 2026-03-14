James Sands' World Cup Dreams in Peril

James Sands, the U.S. international midfielder, faces an uncertain future regarding his World Cup participation after a left ankle injury closed out his Bundesliga season prematurely.

The 25-year-old athlete, currently with St. Pauli, was set to undergo ankle surgery in Munich this Friday, as confirmed by the club. The injury followed a recent foul against Eintracht Frankfurt, uncovered in subsequent medical scans.

With just three months until the World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, Sands' recovery timeline remains unclear, jeopardizing his chance to represent the U.S. once more. Since 2021, he has marked 14 appearances for the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)