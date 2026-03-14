James Sands' World Cup Dreams in Peril
U.S. midfielder James Sands' participation in the upcoming World Cup is uncertain due to a left ankle injury that ends his Bundesliga season. Sands is set for surgery in Munich, with no clear recovery timeline. The World Cup starts in three months, creating a tight schedule for his return.
- Country:
- Germany
James Sands, the U.S. international midfielder, faces an uncertain future regarding his World Cup participation after a left ankle injury closed out his Bundesliga season prematurely.
The 25-year-old athlete, currently with St. Pauli, was set to undergo ankle surgery in Munich this Friday, as confirmed by the club. The injury followed a recent foul against Eintracht Frankfurt, uncovered in subsequent medical scans.
With just three months until the World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, Sands' recovery timeline remains unclear, jeopardizing his chance to represent the U.S. once more. Since 2021, he has marked 14 appearances for the national team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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