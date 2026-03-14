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Alexis Pinturault Announces Retirement: A Legendary Skiing Career Comes to an End

Renowned French skier Alexis Pinturault has announced his retirement at the end of the season. Pinturault, 34, has an illustrious career with a World Cup overall title and three Olympic medals. His final race will be the giant slalom in Hafjell, Norway on March 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:35 IST
Alexis Pinturault Announces Retirement: A Legendary Skiing Career Comes to an End

Renowned French skier Alexis Pinturault announced on Saturday that he will retire at the end of the current season, marking the conclusion of a historic career that saw him win a World Cup title and three Olympic medals.

Pinturault, 34, France's most successful skier in World Cup history with 34 wins, will compete in his final race in the giant slalom at the World Cup finals in Hafjell, Norway, on March 24. Reflecting on his decision, Pinturault explained, 'The idea is to move on, it's the right time.'

Pinturault has been contemplating retirement since returning from a significant injury and confirmed that this season would be his last. Despite being hampered by a major injury in 2024 and a crash in 2023, the skier achieved victory at the 2019 and 2023 World Ski Championships and clinched silver and bronze medals at the 2018 and 2014 Olympic Games.

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