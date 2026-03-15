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Arda Güler's Stunning Goal: A 70-Meter Legend

Arda Güler, Real Madrid's midfielder, wowed the Spanish league with a remarkable 70-meter goal in a 4-1 victory over Elche. His long-range strike highlighted his growing prominence in the team. The goal drew widespread applause at the Santiago Bernabeu and left a lasting impression on fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:32 IST
Arda Güler's Stunning Goal: A 70-Meter Legend
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a dazzling display of skill and precision, Real Madrid's Arda Güler delivered one of the most spectacular goals seen in the Spanish league this season. His incredible long-range effort was the crowning glory in a 4-1 triumph over Elche.

The 21-year-old Turkish midfielder noticed Elche's goalkeeper, Matías Dituro, off his line and expertly launched a 70-meter shot from deep within his own half. The ball soared over the retreating 'keeper and gracefully landed in the net, leaving the Santiago Bernabeu crowd in rapturous applause.

Güler, who joined Madrid from Fenerbahce in 2023, has been shining brightly this season, making the most of increased playing time after veteran Luka Modric's departure. His memorable goal not only secured the victory but also enhanced his status as a rising star in European football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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