CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams in Middle East Amid Conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of Class 12 exams in the Middle East due to escalating geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. This decision impacts students across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Officials verified that all examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 10 are cancelled, including those previously postponed. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that the method of result declaration for these countries will be released soon.

Prior to this, the board had also cancelled Class 10 exams in the same region, citing the prevailing conflicts as the catalyst for their decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)