Left Menu

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Legend Bids Farewell to Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed, renowned wicketkeeper-batter and Pakistan's dual ICC tournament-winning captain, has retired from cricket. His announcement paves the way for a potential long-term role as Pakistan's Test team head coach. Sarfaraz reflected on his remarkable career and future aspirations within the national team setup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:24 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Legend Bids Farewell to Cricket
Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed, a celebrated wicketkeeper-batter and the only Pakistani captain to claim victory in two major ICC tournaments against India, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. His decision, disclosed via a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), marks the end of a significant era in Pakistani cricket.

Sarfaraz's retirement opens the door for his appointment as the head coach of the national Test team, a position left vacant since Azhar Mahmood's interim term ended. Sarfaraz, who last played a Test match against Australia in Perth, is also a member of the national selection committee and serves in leadership roles for younger Pakistani squads.

Reflecting on his storied career, Sarfaraz recalled unforgettable moments like captaining Pakistan to victory in the 2006 ICC U-19 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy. His leadership in over 100 international games across formats will be remembered for fostering fearless cricket and team unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026