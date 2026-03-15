Sarfaraz Ahmed: Legend Bids Farewell to Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed, a celebrated wicketkeeper-batter and the only Pakistani captain to claim victory in two major ICC tournaments against India, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. His decision, disclosed via a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), marks the end of a significant era in Pakistani cricket.

Sarfaraz's retirement opens the door for his appointment as the head coach of the national Test team, a position left vacant since Azhar Mahmood's interim term ended. Sarfaraz, who last played a Test match against Australia in Perth, is also a member of the national selection committee and serves in leadership roles for younger Pakistani squads.

Reflecting on his storied career, Sarfaraz recalled unforgettable moments like captaining Pakistan to victory in the 2006 ICC U-19 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy. His leadership in over 100 international games across formats will be remembered for fostering fearless cricket and team unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)