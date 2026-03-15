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Political Mavericks: Seeman and Sasikala Shake Up Tamil Nadu Elections

Seeman, leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and VK Sasikala, launching her own political outfit, are challenging Tamil Nadu's Dravidian political giants. Seeman focuses on Tamil nationalism and earns rural youth support, while Sasikala connects with her political legacy, though both face strategic and ideological challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:39 IST
Political Mavericks: Seeman and Sasikala Shake Up Tamil Nadu Elections
Seeman
  • Country:
  • India

In the politically charged landscape of Tamil Nadu, two figures are emerging as intriguing disruptors against the dominant Dravidian parties. Seeman, the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), has been unwavering in his solo crusade, often clashing with Dravidian ideologies. His focus on Tamil nationalism resonates with rural and semi-urban youth, a demographic increasingly disillusioned with traditional politics.

Seeman's campaign, while gaining momentum with an 8.2% vote share in the 2021 Assembly elections, is marred by challenges. His disdain for alliances limits his electoral prospects, and his party struggles in urban centres. Meanwhile, the NTK sees an exodus of senior members to rival parties, signaling organizational stress.

In parallel, VK Sasikala is leveraging her deep-rooted ties with the legacy of former Chief Ministers to court voters. Despite her inability to contest due to legal restrictions, her strategic launch of the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam targets districts where she still holds influence. As the election looms, both leaders embody the complex dynamics shaping Tamil Nadu's political theater.

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