Odisha's Gramodaya Initiative: Bridging the Gap with Sports

The Odisha government is set to distribute sports equipment under its 'Gramodaya' initiative, targeting 485 Maoist-affected villages in 10 districts. This move, according to officials, aims to integrate youth from remote regions into the mainstream while nurturing their sporting talents.

The Department of Sports and Youth Services in Odisha has sanctioned Rs 2.42 crore for this scheme. The initiative will benefit youths in districts including Bargarh, Bolangir, and Rayagada, providing each village with a sports kit worth Rs 50,000, encompassing both outdoor and indoor games.

Officials emphasize that 'Gramodaya' is more than a distribution program; it symbolizes peace and progress in Maoist-affected regions, with the objective of uncovering hidden talent and promoting a healthy and disciplined lifestyle among the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)