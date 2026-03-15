Max Verstappen Calls F1's New Era a 'Joke' Amid Power Unit Woes
Max Verstappen criticized Formula One's new engine regulations after retiring from the Chinese Grand Prix due to a power unit issue, calling the changes a 'joke' and 'fundamentally flawed.' Despite struggling this season, Verstappen warns against prioritizing fan appeal over authentic racing.
Max Verstappen, the four-time world champion, has lambasted Formula One's latest regulatory changes, describing the new era as a 'joke' following his early exit from the Chinese Grand Prix due to power unit problems.
The Red Bull driver's complaints centered on the increased electrical elements of the new engines, which demand meticulous energy management. Verstappen expressed his dissatisfaction, calling the new rules 'fundamentally flawed' and detrimental to racing.
Despite differing opinions from figures like Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who praised recent competitive dynamics, Verstappen emphasized the importance of traditional racing values and hopes the sport won't sacrifice these for broader appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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