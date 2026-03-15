Bihar Sports Minister Champions Fitness at 'Fit India Carnival 2026'

Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh called for individuals to embrace physical fitness and make it a daily habit during her address at the 'Fit India Carnival 2026'. The event, organized by the Sports Authority of India, aimed to foster a culture of fitness and healthy living.

'Fit India is not just a campaign, but a people's movement,' Singh asserted, emphasizing the initiative's role in creating a healthier and stronger nation. The carnival was designed to raise awareness about fitness and motivate young people to engage in sports activities.

After inaugurating the event, Singh toured various sports stalls and engaged with athletes and participants. The carnival featured showcases and demonstrations in disciplines such as gymnastics, skating, basketball, taekwondo, and Zumba.