Rajnigandha Achievers Dominate Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026

In an impressive display of skill and strategy, the Rajnigandha Achievers triumphed over the Thunderbolts with a 9-5 victory in the Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026 held at the Jaipur Polo Ground. The match, unfolding over four chukkers, showcased the high-caliber talent of both teams.

The winning team, featuring polo heavyweights Shamsheer Ali, Dhruvpal Godara, Daniel Otamendi, and the promising 14-year-old Aryaman Singh, executed a well-rounded performance to outplay their rivals. The Thunderbolts, no less skilled, included seasoned players Simran Shergill, Vishal Chauhan, Mukesh Gujar, and Mritunjay Chauhan, but found themselves overpowered.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh graced the event as the chief guest, adding to the grandeur of the occasion and underscoring the importance of such sporting events in promoting the game of polo.