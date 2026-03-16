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Instrucko Triumphs in Thrilling Polo Showdown

Instrucko secured a stunning 8-6 victory over Jindal Panther in the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup final, part of the Jindal Polo Spring Season in Noida. Despite Jindal Panther's early lead, Instrucko showcased resilience and skill to clinch the title in the final chukker at Jindal Polo Estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:54 IST
Instrucko Triumphs in Thrilling Polo Showdown
Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup final match in Noida. (Photo/Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup). Image Credit: ANI
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In a gripping finale at the Jindal Polo Estate, Instrucko emerged victorious with an 8-6 win over Jindal Panther, claiming the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup. Both teams displayed aggressive tactics throughout the match, with momentum swinging across the four intense chukkers.

Jindal Panther initially took charge with Juan Gris Zavaleta's brilliant hat-trick in the first chukker, but Instrucko's Krishna Inkiya countered with two goals, keeping his side in the contest. By the second chukker, Naveen Jindal extended Jindal Panther's lead, keeping the match tightly contested as they ended the half ahead by a slim margin.

Instrucko mounted a strategic comeback in the third chukker, with critical goals from Phil Seller and Krishna Inkiya leveling the score. As the final chukker unfolded, Instrucko pulled ahead with key goals from both Inkiya and Siddhant Sharma, overcoming the opposition's final attempts and securing a well-fought victory in a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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