Left Menu

Sanju Samson: Championing Team Success Over Personal Glory

Sanju Samson, India's T20 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batsman, emphasizes the current team's commitment to prioritizing collective success over individual achievements, a philosophy driven by leadership. Samson's journey from Kerala inspires youth to aim high, while he prepares for the IPL season alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni, reflecting on his cricket experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:24 IST
Sanju Samson: Championing Team Success Over Personal Glory
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper-batsman integral to India's T20 World Cup victory, highlighted the team's dedication to prioritizing collective triumphs over personal milestones. This approach, championed by the leadership in the dressing room, encourages players to focus on winning matches rather than chasing individual records, Samson explained on Monday.

The Kerala-born cricketer, who stands as a beacon for aspiring young players, stated that his philosophy of considering cricket a team sport has been consistent since his early days. Samson expressed pride in demonstrating that talent from Kerala can excel on the global stage, motivating many to dream bigger.

As he gears up for the new Indian Premier League season, Samson eagerly anticipates playing alongside cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Reflecting on his career, he acknowledged the emotional support from figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir, while cherishing memorable performances like his decisive innings against West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026