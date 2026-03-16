Sanju Samson: Championing Team Success Over Personal Glory

Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper-batsman integral to India's T20 World Cup victory, highlighted the team's dedication to prioritizing collective triumphs over personal milestones. This approach, championed by the leadership in the dressing room, encourages players to focus on winning matches rather than chasing individual records, Samson explained on Monday.

The Kerala-born cricketer, who stands as a beacon for aspiring young players, stated that his philosophy of considering cricket a team sport has been consistent since his early days. Samson expressed pride in demonstrating that talent from Kerala can excel on the global stage, motivating many to dream bigger.

As he gears up for the new Indian Premier League season, Samson eagerly anticipates playing alongside cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Reflecting on his career, he acknowledged the emotional support from figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir, while cherishing memorable performances like his decisive innings against West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)