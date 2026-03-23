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Deniz Undav Shines as Stuttgart Surges and Götze's Absence Raises Eyebrows

Deniz Undav continues his impressive goalscoring form as Stuttgart secures a dominant 5-2 win over Augsburg, reinforcing their position in the top four Bundesliga spots. Meanwhile, Mario Götze's absence in Frankfurt's 2-1 defeat against Mainz raises questions for coach Albert Riera, while St. Pauli promotes an anti-discrimination message during their match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:24 IST
Deniz Undav Shines as Stuttgart Surges and Götze's Absence Raises Eyebrows
  • Country:
  • Germany

Deniz Undav marked his return to the Germany squad with an impressive performance, scoring twice in Stuttgart's 5-2 victory over Augsburg. His consistent form has made him a key player, as the team is poised for Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, in Frankfurt's derby against Mainz, World Cup hero Mario Götze was notably absent from the squad. Coach Albert Riera faced tough questions regarding Götze's exclusion as his team fell 2-1, with Mainz's Paul Nebel scoring both goals.

St. Pauli made headlines with their anti-fascist stance, wearing jerseys supporting an anti-discrimination campaign during their match against Freiburg. Despite their efforts on and off the field, they remain in the relegation zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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