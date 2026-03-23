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Celebrating Excellence in Indian Hockey: The 2025 HI Awards

The Hockey India Awards for 2025 will recognize outstanding Indian hockey players and officials. Top nominees for Player-of-the-Year include Hardik Singh and Salima Tete. Emerging talents and contributors will also receive honors. A total of 32 nominees across eight categories have been shortlisted for the prestigious awards scheduled for Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:29 IST
Celebrating Excellence in Indian Hockey: The 2025 HI Awards
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The Hockey India Awards, celebrating excellence in Indian hockey, are set to honor the achievements of outstanding players and officials for the year 2025. The ceremony will spotlight top contenders, including star midfielder Hardik Singh, and recognize both established and emerging talents in various categories.

In the men's category, forwards such as Sukhjeet Singh and Sanjay, along with defender Abhishek, vie for the coveted Player-of-the-Year award. The women's category features nominees like Salima Tete and Navneet Kaur. The awards will also highlight young talents through the Jugraj Singh and Asunta Lakra awards for emerging players under 21.

Scheduled for Friday, the event will further acknowledge exceptional contributions with special recognitions, including awards for officials and units that have pushed the boundaries of Indian hockey. As the sport enters a pivotal year, these awards affirm the dedication and progress made within the Indian hockey community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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