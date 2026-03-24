Dave Rennie Reshapes All Blacks Coaching Staff with Iconic Additions

New Zealand Rugby's landscape shifts as coach Dave Rennie revamps the All Blacks coaching team, maintaining only Jason Ryan from the previous regime. His strategic appointments include former captain Tana Umaga as defence coach.

Rennie's decision to include Neil Barnes and Mike Blair aligns with his vision for outstanding leadership and innovative tactics. These changes appear to set a new tone for the team as they prepare for upcoming international challenges, including the Nations Championship tests.

Tana Umaga expressed excitement about returning to the team, even as he acknowledges the sacrifices accompanying the prestigious role. Rennie, recognized for his Pacific islander heritage, continues his journey in Japan before focusing entirely on the All Blacks' future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)