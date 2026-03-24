Anushka Sharma's Maiden India Call-Up for T20 Series in South Africa

Anushka Sharma has secured her debut with the Indian national team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, set to commence on April 17. The series will take place across Durban, Johannesburg, and Benoni.

Sharma's selection comes after a stellar performance with the Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2026, where she was acquired for Rs 45 lakh and immediately impressed with her batting skills. Recently, she also played for the India A squad in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Bangkok.

The squad sees Harmanpreet Kaur leading, with notable inclusions and exclusions signaling strategic selections ahead of the T20 World Cup in the UK this June-July.

(With inputs from agencies.)