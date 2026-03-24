Supreme Court Secures Pension Rights for Female SSC Officers
The Supreme Court ruled that women SSC officers in the Armed Forces, previously denied Permanent Commission due to biased assessments, are entitled to full pensionary benefits. This judgment, addressing the casual grading and flawed evaluation models affecting career progression, ensures a minimum qualifying service of 20 years for pensions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday, granting full pensionary benefits to women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force who were previously denied Permanent Commission. The verdict, issued by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, addressed arbitrary assessments affecting officers' career progression.
The court found that the Annual Confidential Reports for women officers were often underranked, hampering their chances for Permanent Commission. As a one-time measure, the bench used its powers under Article 142 to deem SSC officers from the selection boards of 2019 to 2021 as having completed the 20-year qualifying service needed for pension benefits.
The judgment noted flaws in the criteria introduced in 2019 for the Air Force and found similar issues in the Army and Navy's assessment processes. While declining reinstatement due to operational constraints, the court mandated financial benefits effective from November 1, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)