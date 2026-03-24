Suriname's World Cup Dream: A Journey Through Dual Heritage

Suriname stands on the verge of a historic achievement: qualification for the World Cup. The team is set to compete in the inter-confederation playoffs in Mexico, aiming to secure a spot among football's elite.

Their path to potential glory highlights foundational changes, especially with the introduction of dual citizenship. This change allows Dutch players with Surinamese descent to strengthen the squad, showcasing Suriname's deep ties to its colonial past.

Coach Henk ten Cate, buoyed by his Surinamese heritage, leads a team infused with optimism. With 22 of the 26-man squad born in the Netherlands, a World Cup berth would not only celebrate their mixed heritage but also promise to uplift the spirit of the Surinamese people.

(With inputs from agencies.)