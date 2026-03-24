OWND! Expands: 75 Stores and Counting, Debuts in Mumbai
OWND!, a fashion brand targeting Gen-Z and operated by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has celebrated its 75th store nationwide by launching two new locations in Mumbai. The brand, known for its trend-first collections, continues to grow its presence, resonating strongly with India's youth culture.
- Country:
- India
OWND!, the dynamic fashion brand aimed at Gen-Z from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, proudly announced its expansion to 75 stores across India. The brand has made a remarkable entry into Mumbai, launching two new outlets that signify an important growth phase as it establishes a prominent foothold in fashion-centric markets.
To commemorate its entry into Mumbai, OWND! orchestrated a lively launch event that vividly represented the brand's energetic ethos. The event included an engaging fashion show starring Adarsh Gourav, celebrated actor of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', as the show stopper. The evening drew significant crowds from the city's fashion and youth sectors, celebrating style, individuality, and culture.
Sangeeta Tanwani, CEO of Pantaloons and OWND!, expressed pride in reaching this milestone, highlighting the brand's strong rapport with Indian youth. The brand offers a diverse range of contemporary collections that blend comfort and individuality, ensuring OWND!'s alignment with global trends while respecting local tastes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OWND!
- fashion
- Gen-Z
- Aditya Birla
- Mumbai
- retail
- expansion
- youth culture
- style
- India
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