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Political Firestorm: BJP Leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Property Disclosure Controversy

As the Kerala Assembly polls approach, a political dispute has arisen over BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar's affidavit. The Congress alleges he concealed a high-value property and filed a complaint with the Election Commission. Chandrasekhar rebuffs the claims as baseless, urging Congress to prove its assertions in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:33 IST
Political Firestorm: BJP Leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Property Disclosure Controversy
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

With the Kerala Assembly elections looming, a political controversy has erupted over BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's affidavit. The Congress party has accused Chandrasekhar of failing to disclose a valuable property in Bengaluru, prompting them to file a complaint with the Election Commission.

Chandrasekhar, who is running from the Nemom constituency, has strongly refuted the allegations, labeling them as unfounded. He challenged the Congress to take the matter to court if they have any substantiating evidence.

While Congress insists on serious scrutiny of the claims, CPI(M) candidate Sivankutty, one of Chandrasekhar's opponents, expressed hesitance to reiterate the charges without concrete documentation. The political drama unfolds as the state gears up for the April 9 election, with debates on transparency and electoral integrity taking center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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