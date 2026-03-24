From Doubts to Dreams: Alex Robertson's Road to Socceroos Redemption
Despite a two-year hiatus sparking rumors of desertion, Alex Robertson reaffirms his dedication to Australia's Socceroos. Having returned to the squad under Tony Popovic, the Cardiff City midfielder eyes upcoming friendlies as a chance to secure his World Cup dream, dismissing past speculation as mere 'paper talk.'
- Country:
- Australia
Following a two-year hiatus that led to rumors of a potential withdrawal from international duty, Alex Robertson has recommitted to the Socceroos, Australia's national soccer team. The Cardiff City midfielder is set to participate in crucial friendly matches against Cameroon and Curacao.
The potential inclusion in the World Cup team under the management of Tony Popovic reignites Robertson's aspirations, as he aims to overcome past challenges and secure his spot. Robertson's dual nationality had earlier fueled doubts over his allegiance.
Addressing past speculations on his commitment, Robertson clarified his unwavering choice to represent Australia. He expresses a childhood dream of playing for the Socceroos as he looks forward to leaving a mark in the upcoming matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Cameron
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