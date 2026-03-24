Mbappé's Comeback: From Injury Uncertainty to World Cup Readiness

Kylian Mbappé, the star striker for Real Madrid and the French national team, has announced that his knee injury concerns are finally over. The injury had kept him out of a few matches, but Mbappé has assured fans that he has fully recovered.

The recovery process was challenging for the young player, filled with frustration and uncertainty. He expressed relief that he can now focus on gameplay and contribute to his team's efforts without worry about lingering issues.

As preparations for the World Cup intensify, Mbappé looks forward to being back in action with his France teammates in the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Colombia in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)