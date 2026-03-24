Belgium's Soccer Squad Setback for U.S. World Cup Warm-Ups

Belgium's national soccer team is confronting challenges ahead of their World Cup preparation matches in the United States, as they will be missing two key players, Leandro Trossard and Hans Vanaken.

Trossard, who plays for Arsenal and has recently recovered from a hip injury, has opted out of the friendly games in consultation with his club. This decision allows him to continue his rehabilitation in London.

Similarly, Club Brugge's captain Hans Vanaken will miss the matches due to his ongoing recovery from a hip injury. Consequently, Belgium must strategize for their fixtures against co-hosts United States and Mexico without these players.

(With inputs from agencies.)