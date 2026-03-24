Arson Attack Ignites Security Concerns in UK Jewish Community

An alarming arson attack on a Jewish charity's ambulances in London has intensified security concerns within the Jewish community. The blaze, in Golders Green, ravaged four ambulances owned by Hatzola Northwest, and prompted an explosion of oxygen cylinders that shattered nearby building windows.

British police are actively seeking three suspects in connection with the incident, while counterterror police investigate a group claiming responsibility. The incident occurs amidst a backdrop of increasing antisemitic acts in the UK, especially following recent Middle East conflicts.

The Jewish community is demanding stronger protection as fears of hostility rise. Authorities have vowed to implement heightened security measures, particularly around synagogues and schools, as Passover approaches. Some community members are contemplating relocation, questioning the existence of a truly safe space.

(With inputs from agencies.)