IPL 2023: Key Replacements Announced for Injured Players
Ahead of IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced replacements for injured players. Saurabh Dubey and David Payne replace Akash Deep and Jack Edwards, respectively. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings bring in Spencer Johnson for Nathan Ellis, strengthening their squad with experienced fast-bowlers.
- Country:
- India
With the IPL 2023 just around the corner, teams are making critical adjustments to their rosters. Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Saurabh Dubey, a 28-year-old left-arm pacer, as a replacement for the injured Akash Deep, who is sidelined due to a lumbar stress injury.
Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad named English pacer David Payne as a substitute for Jack Edwards, who has been ruled out with a foot injury. These changes come as teams aim to bolster their bowling line-ups.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have signed Australian fast-bowler Spencer Johnson, replacing Nathan Ellis. Johnson's experience from previous IPL seasons with Gujarat Titans and KKR is expected to be a valuable asset for CSK's campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)