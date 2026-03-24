IPL 2023: Key Replacements Announced for Injured Players

With the IPL 2023 just around the corner, teams are making critical adjustments to their rosters. Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Saurabh Dubey, a 28-year-old left-arm pacer, as a replacement for the injured Akash Deep, who is sidelined due to a lumbar stress injury.

Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad named English pacer David Payne as a substitute for Jack Edwards, who has been ruled out with a foot injury. These changes come as teams aim to bolster their bowling line-ups.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have signed Australian fast-bowler Spencer Johnson, replacing Nathan Ellis. Johnson's experience from previous IPL seasons with Gujarat Titans and KKR is expected to be a valuable asset for CSK's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)