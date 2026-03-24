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KMF's Nandini Teams Up with RCB for IPL 2026

Karnataka Milk Federation's brand, Nandini, partners with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2026 IPL, slated to commence on March 28. This collaboration reaffirms the shared values and community ties of both iconic Karnataka-based entities aiming to create memorable experiences for RCB fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:04 IST
KMF's Nandini Teams Up with RCB for IPL 2026
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The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced its dairy brand Nandini's collaboration with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2026 IPL T-20 cricket league. The tournament, starting March 28, will see the defending champions RCB teaming up with India's second-largest dairy cooperative.

KMF's Managing Director, B Shivaswamy, emphasized the partnership's alignment of two celebrated Karnataka-based brands, aiming to engage passionately with RCB's global fanbase. Nandini will serve as the 'Official Dairy Partner' throughout the season, offering various promotional activities.

Rajesh Menon, RCB's COO, lauded the alliance, citing Nandini's longstanding reputation and widespread prominence as integral to this meaningful collaboration. They aim to craft impactful fan engagement experiences reflective of their shared values of excellence and community focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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