Karnataka Passes Key Bills for Social Reform and Heritage Preservation

The Karnataka Assembly took a monumental step on Monday by passing two key bills, underscoring its commitment to social reform and heritage preservation. The central piece of legislation, the Karnataka Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Unity, Freedom, Dignity and Tradition in Marriage Bill, 2026, seeks to tackle pressing social issues such as honor crimes.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil emphasized that the marriage-related bill aims to enforce constitutional values, promoting social change and equality. He argued that societal values have yet to be fully embraced in practice and that the bill offers legal backing to these ideals.

Additionally, the assembly unanimously passed the Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Act, 2026. This legislation seeks to safeguard ancient manuscripts scattered across the state, with targets set for digitization and preservation. The move was lauded by various legislators, who urged the documentation of traditional knowledge systems to complement the effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)