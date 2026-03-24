Sourav Ganguly on IPL's Impact Player Rule: Here to Stay

In a bold assertion, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly stated that the Indian Premier League's contentious Impact Player rule is here to stay. Despite receiving criticism from players like India's T20 vice-captain Axar Patel, who believes it hampers all-rounders' growth, Ganguly maintained the new rule was a permanent addition to the league.

On the sidelines of a recent event where he was named the brand ambassador of Jakson Group, Ganguly noted that the rule had already been introduced during his tenure as BCCI chief. He further emphasized the enduring appeal of Test cricket, labeling it the strongest and most challenging format in the cricketing world.

Ganguly also spoke on the IPL's future, highlighting an eye-catching deal involving the potential sale of the Rajasthan Royals for an astounding $1.63 billion. He expressed enthusiasm for emerging players like Auqib Nabi and hinted at a willingness to explore cricket coaching roles in future engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)