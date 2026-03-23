Impact Player Rule Sparks Debate: Axar Patel Voices Dissent

Delhi Capitals captain and vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Axar Patel, has expressed concerns over the recently introduced Impact Player rule in the IPL. According to Patel, the rule, which offers teams the flexibility of substituting a player mid-match, undermines the importance of all-rounders in team selection.

The Impact Player rule, established in 2023, permits teams to switch out a player during the game from a set of four substitutes, aiming to enhance tactical flexibility. However, Patel argues that this regulation might push teams to favor specialist batsmen or bowlers over versatile all-rounders, a point of contention for players like him.

As IPL teams finalize their squads and tactics for the upcoming season, the Delhi Capitals, who missed the playoffs last year, are gearing up for IPL 2026 with fresh strategies. The team is set to face Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match on April 1, followed by encounters against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings.

(With inputs from agencies.)