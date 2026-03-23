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Impact Player Rule Sparks Debate: Axar Patel Voices Dissent

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel criticizes the IPL's Impact Player rule, claiming it disadvantages all-rounders. This regulation, introduced in 2023, allows tactical player substitutions. Patel believes it devalues all-rounder roles, affecting team dynamics and choices. Delhi Capitals prepare for their IPL 2026 campaign with renewed strategies and squad updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:42 IST
Impact Player Rule Sparks Debate: Axar Patel Voices Dissent
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi Capitals captain and vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Axar Patel, has expressed concerns over the recently introduced Impact Player rule in the IPL. According to Patel, the rule, which offers teams the flexibility of substituting a player mid-match, undermines the importance of all-rounders in team selection.

The Impact Player rule, established in 2023, permits teams to switch out a player during the game from a set of four substitutes, aiming to enhance tactical flexibility. However, Patel argues that this regulation might push teams to favor specialist batsmen or bowlers over versatile all-rounders, a point of contention for players like him.

As IPL teams finalize their squads and tactics for the upcoming season, the Delhi Capitals, who missed the playoffs last year, are gearing up for IPL 2026 with fresh strategies. The team is set to face Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match on April 1, followed by encounters against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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