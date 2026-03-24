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Tamil Nadu Athlete Baranica Elangovan Sets New National Record in Pole Vault

Baranica Elangovan, a seasoned athlete from Tamil Nadu, broke the women's national pole vault record by clearing 4.22m at the National Indoor Championships. The previous record was 4.21m. This achievement marks a major milestone in her career, especially after recovering from a surgery in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuabneswar | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:04 IST
Tamil Nadu Athlete Baranica Elangovan Sets New National Record in Pole Vault
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Tamil Nadu's Baranica Elangovan made history by setting a new national record in women's pole vault during the inaugural National Indoor Championships. The 29-year-old cleared a remarkable height of 4.22m, surpassing the previous record of 4.21m held by Rosy Meena Paulraj since 2022.

Following her record-breaking feat, Elangovan emphasized the importance of technical precision and credited her coach, Milber Bertrand Russell, for her success. Her journey included overcoming an ACL surgery in 2020, making this achievement especially commendable.

The event also saw athletes like Sarun Payasingh excelling in the men's long jump. Additionally, a National Anti-Doping Agency team ensured compliance by collecting dope samples from participating athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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